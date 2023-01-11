Madhya Pradesh: Two killed, 11 injured as truck collided with a bus in Guna

Representative Photo |

Guna (Madhya Pradesh): As many two persons were killed and 11 others injured after a truck crashed into the passenger bus from the rear end.

The accident took place on National Highway-46 near Barkheda village falls under the Chanchoda police station area around 4 am on Wednesday.

During the preliminary investigation, it was revealed that the bus (UP93-GT-1048) moving from Ahmedabad, Gujarat to Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh. Those who were killed include the bus conductor and one other passenger.

The injured have been admitted to the district hospital, where they are undergoing treatment.

Locals police informed that the bus driver parked the bus on the right-hand side of the road instead of left after the tire of the bus was punctured. While the driver and the conductor were busy changing the tyre, the truck crashed into the bus from the rear end.

On the information of the incident, the police force reached the spot and sent the injured passengers in the bus to Binaganj Community Health Center for treatment.