Madhya Pradesh: Man gets 10 years jail in dowry death case

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A local court here on Monday sentenced a man to ten years of imprisonment after finding him guilty in a dowry death case.

The district prosecution officer Sanjeev Shrivastava said that the court under the 20th additional session judge Mukesh Nath sent the convict Gopal Singh (24) to 10 years of jail.

DPO Shrivastava added that additional public prosecutor Vinod Milan represented the prosecution. He told the court that the accused had tortured the victim so much that she got forced to immolate herself by pouring kerosene.

DPO Shrivastava said that the incident took place in November, 2017. The accused took the victim to the hospital at around 11:30 pm where she died at 1 am. Police had registered the case under section 498A and 304B of IPC.

The accused told police that his wife had fallen on the stove and had received burns, but police recovered a suicide note in which the victim had written that her husband used to torture her for dowry and she was fed up and was ending her life by immolating herself.

Published on: Tuesday, September 07, 2021, 12:27 AM IST