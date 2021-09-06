e-Paper Get App

Bhopal

Madhya Pradesh: Man booked for giving wife triple talaq

The victim was taken to police station by her father-in-law. A case has been registered at Eitkhedi police station.
Staff Reporter
Representative photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A man in Bhopal has been booked for allegedly giving triple talaq to his wife, police sources said on Monday.

A case was registered at Eitkhedi police station on Monday.

The victim along with her father-in-law lodged a complaint at Eitkhedi police station, claiming she was being harassed by husband for dowry. She in her complaint to police said that her husband had given triple talaq and was now forcing her to leave the house.

The woman’s father-in-law, in his statement to police, said that he tried to persuade his son on many occasions but to no avail.

According to police, the complainant had got married with Raees Khan, who works as a driver. The couple used to have disputes on a regular basis.

Recently, Raees gave triple talaq and forced his wife to leave his house.

Additional superintendent of police (ASP), Dinesh Kaushal said that a case had been registered against Raees Khan and he would be nabbed.

Published on: Monday, September 06, 2021, 03:11 PM IST
