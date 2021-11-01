Madhya Pradesh: Man duped job aspirants, arrested

Guna (Madhya Pradesh): A person who duped many aspirants by offering them a job of meter reader in electricity department was arrested from Ruthyayi Railway Station on Sunday.

Dharnawad police station in-charge sub-inspector Arun Singh Bhadoriya said that accused Kamal Ojha, a resident of Mohammadpur village in Raghogarh duped job aspirants of thousands of rupees.

One Devendra Meena, 25, a resident of Bahukhedi lodged a police complaint on October 29, against Kamal alleging that latter took Rs 7,000 and Rs 10,000 from two of his friends by offering to help them get the job of meter reader.

Kamal even gave them fake ID cards and fake joining letters. When they went to the company office and presented their joining letters, company officials told termed the documents bogus.

Kamal has been booked under section 420 (cheating), 467 (forgery) and 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating) of Indian Penal Code.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Monday, November 01, 2021, 12:48 AM IST