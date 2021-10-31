Madhya Pradesh: We fought these elections against BJP, administration and money power, says Kamal Nath

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): Former chief minister and state Congress chief Kamal Nath has said that the Congress fought these by-elections not only against the BJP but also against their money power and administration that was working for them.

State PCC chief Kamal Nath reached the state Congress headquarters on Sunday to pay homage to former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi on her death anniversary.

“We are winning these by-polls with huge margins. The public has decided to support the truth. We fought this election not only against the BJP but also against the district administration that was working for the BJP and the money power BJP has. Policemen also worked for the BJP,” said Kamal Nath replying to questions posed by the media.

Nath reiterated that all sections of society are facing difficult times. Farmers, small traders, shopkeepers, youth, and all other sections are facing tough times.

When asked about BJP accusing Congress of influencing elections with hooliganism, Nath replied that he was surprised by the allegation. “BJP is in power not only at the center but also in the state. All forces are under them and they are blaming us for bullying voters-very strange,” said the state PCC chief.

Congress and the BJP both had complained about the election commission on Saturday after polling was held in three assembly constituencies and one Lok Sabhaa seat for hooliganism.

