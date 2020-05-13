Madhya Pradesh: Man dies in Pathrad after returning from Indore; villagers ask administration to quarantine kin

A man returned to village Pathrad from Indore on Monday morning. He passed away same day in the evening, after which the villagers informed the administration as they are afraid that the life of the person might have been claimed by coronavirus.

Harishankar Gattulal Agrawal reached Pathrad at 8 am on Monday. After his death in the evening, the administration was informed. A team from health department reached his house and asked the family members to home quarantine themselves for the next 14 days. The last rites of Harishankar were performed in the presence of naib tehsildar Sunil Sisodiya, health department Dr Akhilesh Tiwari, supervisor Kadwa Gangle, sub-inspector Santosh Kethwas and constable Anil Parihar. Nine family members of Harishankar were also present. Everybody was wearing a PPE kit during the rituals.

Villagers said that the deceased was suffering from cold and cough and complained of breathlessness.

They also appealed to the administration to collect samples of the family and quarantine them. Panchayat secretary Kamal Patidar said that the village has been sanitised and if the villagers are doubtful, the panchayat can sanitised again.

Deceased’s son Amit informed that his father had suffered from tuberculosis three years ago. He spit blood in cough on May 7, after which he was admitted to a private hospital in Indore. After receiving treatment, he returned on Monday with permission. He suddenly passed away in the evening.

Sub-divisional officer Anand Rajawat said that according to health department’s team, Harishankar did not show any symptoms of coronavirus. The family has been quarantined as a preventive measure.