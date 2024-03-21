Madhya Pradesh: Man Consumes Poison At Police Station Over 'Inaction By Cops'

Representative Image

Shajapur (Madhya Pradesh): A man attempted to commit suicide by consuming a poisonous substance at Salsalai police station in Shajapur district on Wednesday over alleged police inaction. The man, Aashiq Khan, is in a critical condition, police said. According to sources, victim Aashiq had a long-standing land dispute with Jagdish Mewada and others from the same area (Salsalai).

Owing to which, both the parties reached Salasalai police station on Wednesday. The altercation escalated as Aashiq, feeling unheard and desperate due to alleged police inaction on his complaints, consumed the poison within police station premises. He was rushed to District Hospital Shajapur from where he was referred to Indore.

A large number of police forces were present at the spot. The victim has made serious allegations against police over alleged inaction. He claimed that his rivalries were associated with the BJP. Due to which police did not take appropriate action on his complaint. Station in-charge Rawat, along with other officers, promptly arrived at the scene and ensured the victim received medical attention.

However, serious allegations have been levelled against the police, suggesting bias in their response due to political affiliations. This incident coincides with the previous year, when a youth, Sanjay, son of Lakshminarayan Parmar also consumed poison at Salsalai police station in July 2023.

Sanjay, embroiled in a theft-related case and allegedly harassed by the police, resorted to consuming poison. The recurrence of such incidents within the same police station raises significant questions about the police functioning and its handling of sensitive matters. Further probe was underway.