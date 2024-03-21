MP: Sex Racket Busted In Morena Lodge; 3 Men, 3 Women Arrested

MP: Police Busts Sex Racket Running In Morena Lodge; 3 Men, 3 Women Arrested | Representative Image

Morena (Madhya Pradesh): In a major crackdown on a prostitution racket in Morena, police have arrested six accused— including three women, from a lodge on Thursday. Acting on a tip-off, the police team conducted a raid at Sai Lodge.

According to the information, Morena Superintendent of Police Shailendra Singh Chauhan told media that they were continuously receiving complaints about prostitution rackets going on in lodges and hotels of the area. As per the instructions of the Superintendent of Police, City Superintendent of Police Rakesh Gupta led a police team and raided Sai Lodge in front of Parag mill. Here, three young men and three girls were found in suspicious circumstances. Police have also recovered objectionable items from the lodge during the raid.

City Kotwali police have also arrested the operator of the lodge.

7 youth arrested 2 days ago

It is noteworthy that two days ago, five girls and two young men were caught by the police after conducting a raid at Kaila Devi Lodge. Forming two teams under the leadership of woman DSP and Civil Line police station in-charge, a police team went to Kaila Devi Lodge and caught the youths in objectionable state. Such prostitution rings are running in full swing in Morena and police are receiving continuous complaints from different areas.