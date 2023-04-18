 Madhya Pradesh: Man complaints against vendor for promoting unethical market practices in Burhanpur
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMadhya Pradesh: Man complaints against vendor for promoting unethical market practices in Burhanpur

Madhya Pradesh: Man complaints against vendor for promoting unethical market practices in Burhanpur

Complaining against unethical practices, he said that similar complaints were made to the excise department but went in vain.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, April 18, 2023, 04:31 PM IST
article-image
Representative image

Burhanpur (Madhya Pradesh): In a bizarre incident, a man approached a public hearing at Collectorate office on Tuesday carrying a liquor bottle in one hand, complaining against a liquor vendor for promoting unethical market practices.

Priyank Thakur, of Burhanpur, approached a public hearing to complain against a vendor in Transport Nagar for bulk liquor selling at lower rates than the minimum sale price (MSP) and maximum retail price (MRP). This move promotes bulk liquor selling, attracting an insane crowd from nearby villages.

Meanwhile, he took a bottle of liquor from his pocket and presented the problem in front of the Tehsildar Ramlal Pagare. Complaining against unethical practices, he said that similar complaints were made to the excise department but went in vain.

On the other hand, Tehsildar ordered the officers of concerned departments to redress applicants' problems and take action. He asked officers to take serious cognizance of any unhealthy or unethical practices promoting any promoting bad market exercises as per law.

Read Also
Madhya Pradesh: Country will become powerful when nationalism is awakened, says Bhagwat in Burhanpur
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Indore: Passengers run on rail tracks to board Indore-Bikaner Express as coaches stop hundred meters...

Indore: Passengers run on rail tracks to board Indore-Bikaner Express as coaches stop hundred meters...

Madhya Pradesh: Ratlam Court employee found dead in Jhali Talab

Madhya Pradesh: Ratlam Court employee found dead in Jhali Talab

MP: Independent councillor Ashfaq arrested for inciting communal violence in Khandwa

MP: Independent councillor Ashfaq arrested for inciting communal violence in Khandwa

MP: 32 villagers injured after wolf attack in Khargone

MP: 32 villagers injured after wolf attack in Khargone

Madhya Pradesh: Man complaints against vendor for promoting unethical market practices in Burhanpur

Madhya Pradesh: Man complaints against vendor for promoting unethical market practices in Burhanpur