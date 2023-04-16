Madhya Pradesh: Country will become powerful when nationalism is awakened, says Bhagwat in Burhanpur

FP Photo

Burhanpur (Madhya Pradesh): Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat is on a two-day visit to Burhanpur city from April 16 and participated in a programme of renovation of Govindnath Maharaj's samadhi at Mahajanapeth. While addressing a Dharma Sanskriti Sammelan at Shikarpura, he said that our country is eternal in the world and it will become powerful when the feeling of nationalism in families is awakened.

People should come forward in serving society as a community and not as an individual and make India a country of knowledgeable people which leads the world. A large number of devotees turned up at the event. Bhagwat also paid reverence at the Ram temple and gurdwara during the visit. RSS founder K B Hedgewar had come to Burhanpur in 1937 and the first 'shakha' of the Sangh was started in Mahajanapeth. He also renovated the Samadhi of Govind Nath Maharaj in Burhanpur.

On April 17, Bhagwat will attend the office inauguration ceremony at Dr Hedgewar Smarak Samiti, a social organisation, and will address people. During the event, Shankaracharya, Mahamandleshwar Maharaj Amarkantak, Maharaj Shree Nath Pithadheshwar and other saints from across the country were present.