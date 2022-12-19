Madhya Pradesh: Man arrested for objectionable act in temple

e-Paper Get App
Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, December 19, 2022, 02:19 AM IST
Representative Image |
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A man, caught on CCTV camera doing an objectionable act in a temple, was arrested by the police on Sunday. After the residents came to know of the act, they created a ruckus and washed the temple. 

Later, police were informed about the incident, and they registered a case against the accused. Sanyogita Ganj police station in-charge Tahjib Kaji said that the accused named Ghanti, a resident of the Azad Nagar area was arrested, and further investigation is underway into the case. He runs a shop in the Gwaltoli area of the city. He had reached the temple in Prakash Nagar where he did an objectionable act. His act was captured in the CCTV installed in the temple. 

Mic member Manish Sharma ‘Mama’ also reached the temple. He and the residents washed the entire temple to purify the place. Based on the CCTV footage and technical investigation, the police managed to arrest the accused. He is being questioned by the police to know his motive.

