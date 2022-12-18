Madhya Pradesh: 'The street food capital of India never fails to amaze me' says Armaan Malik before Indore concert

Singer Armaan Malik | File

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indore has always been a delightful destination for all those who want to meet a diverse and enthusiastic audience when it comes to concerts. Popular song writer and singer Armaan Malik cannot deny the fact either.

Malik along with bollywood singer Nikita Gandhi are going to perform at a concert at Indore’s Velvet Garden, 4pm on Sunday evening.

Talking about Indore and the audience here, Armaan said, "The street food capital of India never fails to amaze me. The energy of the audience brings a different level of adrenaline. I am humbled by the love and energy they showered last night.”

Talking to the media, Armaan further shared his thoughts on friendship, “The importance of friendship indeed reflects within every individual. Friendship has always played a vital role in the decisions I make, the scripts I write, and the music I compose. Filming and recording unique ‘Yaars’ (friends) has always been a passion of mine. Through my music, I've been able to spread the joy I feel when I am with my friends.”

Singer Nikhita Gandhi also shared her thoughts on visiting Indore and said, "I was enthralled by the fact that I am visiting one of the cleanest cities in the Nation. I have heard much about the concert culture of the city and I am excited to perform here."

"My friends have always been an important part of my life and they have equally contributed to where I am now. They made me feel safe and supported throughout my journey”, said Nikita, talking about the importance of friends in her life.