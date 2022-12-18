Indore: Relief to Daal Mill owners; 5% GST on husk & granules of pulses abolished

Picture for Representation |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Goods and Service Tax (GST) Council has decided to scrap the levy of 5% GST on the supplements of pulses that includes granules (Churi) and husk (Chilka), which is largely used in the making of cattle feed.

The decision is likely to make cattle feed cheaper and also benefit over 200 units in the state, including 50 daal mills in the city.

The decision in this regard was taken in the 48th meeting of the GST Council held virtually on Saturday. Accordingly, the Central Government has abolished the levy of 5% GST that had been imposed on August 3, this year. Soon after it was levied the pulses industry had been making efforts to get the levy scrapped.

Following the decision of the GST Council, Suresh Agrawal, national president of All Daal Mills Association, thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Finance minister, Nirmala Sitharaman. Association’s president Agrawal, vice-president Subhash Gupta, Anil Sureka (Akola), Rajkumar Pachisia (Bikaner), Rupesh Rathi (Akola), Ashok Vaswani (Bikaner) and Anugrah Jain (Jabalpur) informed that in the past, the central government had imposed the GST on the products by issuing a circular on August 3 this year.

Agrawal said a delegation of All India Daal Mills Association held a meeting with Union Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on September 12, at her office in North Block, New Delhi and requested her to withdraw the decision. Along with this, continuous correspondence was done with the Prime Minister, Finance minister and senior officers of the GST Council over video conference and phone.

The decision will directly benefit the over 8,000 daal units of the country, including 800 located in the State and over 125 located in the city.

Now, they won’t have to prepare the E-way of transportation of these products and also the cattle owners and farmers will get cattle feed at a cheaper rate. As per the broad estimate, Rs 10 GST was charged at the rate of 5% on Rs 200 per kg of cattle feed.