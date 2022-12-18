Madhya Pradesh: Smart Indore playing stellar role in making India Vishwa Guru, says CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): “India will attain the status of Vishwa Guru and become a ‘Sone (Gold) Ki Chidhiya’ again and the Madhya Pradesh government will provide all assistance and Indore is playing a stellar role in this regard,” said CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Saturday.

The CM was virtually addressing ‘Samagam’ organised on Saturday at the Brilliant Convention Centre where the Indori NRI forum was also inaugurated.

Samagam is an NRI Indori Summit, aimed to extend the participation of Indori NRIs in the city’s development and the hosting of the PBD 2023. The BJP’s state president, VD Sharma, was also present at the programme.

“I am very happy that Madhya Pradesh’s excellence has stood out like a beacon in the entire country and we are contributing in the making of a strong and powerful nation,” said CM.

CM Chouhan said, “Once upon a time, India was ‘sone ki chidhiya’ and time has come for India to attain that status again. India will become a prosperous country and once again achieve the status of Vishwa Guru.”

Admiring Indore, CM said, “The city is doing very well and Indore is contributing a lot to the nation’s success.

“We have prepared a roadmap for a self-reliant Madhya Pradesh. Along with Indore, changes are happening fast in other cities of the state. We have laid a road stretch of three lakh km in Madhya Pradesh,” said CM Chouhan.

On this occasion, over 200 NRIs attended the programme virtually

NRI’s SUGGESTIONS

“We need better air connectivity with other countries so that NRIs of Indore can visit their homes as many times as possible.”

Sheetal Jain, Singapore

“A large number of people from Mauritius come to India but most of them do not come to Madhya Pradesh, probably because of security concerns. More than 400 NRIs are coming to India to attend the Pravasi Bhartiya Diwas event and out of these, 380 are coming for the first time. The MP government should take an initiative to boost tourism. Indore can teach Mauritius a lot in terms of cleanliness.”

Ashutosh Deshmukh, Mauritius

“About 800 people from the UAE will come for the conference. Spread the information about Indore’s ‘Waste Management Project’ all over the world. I want to develop 85 schools in Indore by adopting them. I have already sent 50 laptops.”

Jitendra Vaidya, UAE

“I am in Indore for 12 days. Everyone from the chief minister to the mayor are busy in the preparations. The NRIs will see for themselves that this will be the best event. I have also requested Burj Khalifa in Dubai and San Francisco to participate in the Pravasi Bharatiya Diwas. Indore is running in full steam on the runway and is set to take off.”

Rajeev Nema, America

“Promote Indore’s local brands globally. Make Indore a safe city by combining technology and public participation.”

Shilpa Bhandari, America