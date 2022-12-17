PBD Guest Interview: ‘Sunil Mungee’ Music Maestro & Transformational Healthcare Warrior

Sunil Mungee |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Bounded to Indore with his heart and soul, First Indian born US citizen to be the president and CEO of federal hospital and professional singer Sunil Mungee looks at Indore with hopeful eyes of growing into the dream vision of many including Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

Mungee is the third in the country to be invited and given US citizenship under World Music Category and hence, resides in Cape Girardeau, MO, USA now.

What you must experience in Indore?

Mungee: I will fortunate that come from Indore, place of great personalities like Lataji, Ustad Amir Khan Sahab, Pandit Kumar Gandharva and many more from art form along with prominent personalities from HealthCare like Dr SK Mukherjee, Dr Pathak, Dr Bandi, Dr Savita Inamdaar (happens to be my family person) and so on. I think anyone who visits the city must experience the music of the place and meet the doctors.

What keeps bringing you back to Indore?

Mungee: There is a flavour in people of Indore. Here, people are kind, open and accepting. Art form and music comes from heart. One can listen to the sound of heart only when people can open their heart and listen to it. That’s actually the reason why you have so many renowned artists hailing from Indore.

Must-Visit places in Indore

Mungee: Two of my favourite places that I never miss out on visiting are: Chappan Dukan and Sarafa. The way people remember us and connect with us in Indore, everything is a pleasure. But anyone visiting Indore should never miss these awesome eateries. My recommendation would be Joshi ji Dahi Bhalla and Johnny Hotdog.

In March 2022, I brought along a few American friends. They were shocked with the cleanliness and food variety. Musicians and artists are very sensitive to food and in Indore, you find a heavenly abode.

A place to find yourself…

Mungee: I would definitely visit Ralamandal on my trip if I have a little time. It is peaceful, serene and green. You can rejuvenate with fresh air.

Maintain traffic too, be the Best in everything!

Mungee: It is possible for Indore to surpass Bangalore and Hyderabad. Every day I was going out to concert and catching flight back to Indore. It was possible to connect. Roads were excellent. Infosys and TCS are already there. I will not be surprised if Indore gets an inch over those cities. Metro. Tata and Infosys can clearly see the potential.

My only worry is traffic sense. I request Indoreans to be the first and the best in the country in maintaining traffic.

Message for Readers

Mungee: Always stay connected to your roots and count your blessings in Indore. You must remember your strength and be open to change for the better.