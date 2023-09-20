Madhya Pradesh: Mamta Meena Says Goodbye To BJP, Joins AAP

Guna (Madhya Pradesh): Upset with party decision, former MLA and BJP leader Mamta Meena said goodbye to the BJP, nearly 33 days after party announced Priyanka Meena as the party candidate from the Chachora assembly constituency in Guna district.

Mamta Meena expressed her disappointment and frustration with the BJP's decision, feeling that her party had overlooked her for the candidacy. This incident marked a turning point in her political career as she sought new opportunities and alliances.

Mamta Meena reached the party's state office and submitted her resignation to the party's state general secretary, Bhagwandas Sabnani.

During this, Mamta Meena made serious allegations against the party and accused the party of selling tickets. Mamta said that the party threw her out like a fly in milk; the ticket was given to a leader who came from above, whose name appeared in a survey that is beyond understanding.

Mamta will meet Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday to discuss the future course of her political career. She also said that she would contest elections from the Chachauda assembly.

Meanwhile, Mamta's resignation as BJP state general secretary has been sent to the party state president.

