Madhya Pradesh: Malwa-Nimar Key Factor Behind BJP's Emphatic Win

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday cruised to a two-thirds majority in the state assembly elections, winning 163 out of 230 seats, restricting Congress to just 66. BJP's impressive performance in Malwa-Nimar region is one of the key factors behind the saffron party's resounding victory.

The saffron party won 47 of the total 66 seats in the region spread across 15 districts, a gain of 19 seats compared to 2018, bringing the Congress' tally down to 18. Sailana segment in Ratlam district is won by Bharat Adivasi Party (BAP), a new entrant in state politics.

In 2018 assembly elections, Malwa-Nimar belts hugely favoured Congress. Congress had won 35 constituencies from the Malwa-Nimar belt, whereas BJP's tally fell to 28 from 57 seats it had won in 2013.

Why is Malwa-Nimar important?

Malwa-Nimar region holds significant political importance in the state of Madhya Pradesh. In 2018, it played a crucial role in ending Congress' 15-year exile by delivering a remarkable victory for them.

The party had performed well in this region and had won 35 out of 66 seats here, while BJP was limited to 28.

Before this, in 2013, the situation was the opposite. BJP came to power in the state by winning 57 seats in this region, while Congress could win only nine seats here.

Meanwhile, in 2020 after the downfall of Kamal Nath government, BJP increased its tally to 33 seats by winning by-election, while Congress was reduced to 30 seats.

Tribals hold key to success

When Rahul Gandhi-led 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' was to pass through a 380-kilometre stretch of state, Congress wisely chose this region for the yatra, in what many termed a deliberate strategy.

There are 15 districts in Malwa-Nimar region, which include Indore with 9 assembly seats, Ujjain (7), Ratlam (5), Mandsaur (4), Neemuch (3), Dhar (7), Jhabua (3), Alirajpur (2), Barwani (4), Khargone (6), Burhanpur (2), Khandwa (4), Dewas (5), Shajapur (3) and Agar Malwa (2).

Of the 47 seats reserved for STs in the state, 22 are in this region. In such a situation, tribals are also considered a decisive factor here. Last time, Congress had increased its base among the tribals by winning 15 seats. In 2013 this figure was six.

Malwa – Nimar

Total Seats: 66

(Indore Div 37; Ujjain div 29)

BJP – 47 (Indore 23; Ujjain 24)

Congress – 28 (Indore 14; Ujjain 4)

Independent – 1 (Ujjain – 1)