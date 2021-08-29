Madhya Pradesh: Mali community demand capital punishment for guilty

Sanawad (Madhya Pradesh): The Central Committee of Phool Mali Community submitted a memorandum to tehsildar Sukhdev Dabur, addressed to the Governor on Friday to protest against the brutal rape and murder of 17-year-old girl of the community.

Recently, in Narela village of Shujalpur tehsil, a 17-year-old minor girl of Phool Mali community was gang-raped by some youths. After brutally murdering her the youths threw her body into a pond. Her body was found in the pond after 2 days.

The incident has irked the Mali community across the state.

While reading the memorandum, president Harishankar Malakar said that the daughter of the Mali community was gang-raped and murdered by some youths of Muslim commumity of Narela village of Shujalpur.

A demand has been made to arrest the other accused involved in murder at the earliest and to conduct the investigation of the case in a fast track court. The community members demanded capital punishment for all the culprits involved at the earliest. If the other accused are not arrested within three days, then in the coming days there will be a fierce agitation by the Phool Mali Samaj at the state-level.

State media in-charge Nilesh Malakar, Omkareshwar Dharamshala president Nathu Mali, Ramlal Malakar, Pandhari Phulkar and other community members were present.

Published on: Sunday,August 29, 2021, 01:10 AM IST