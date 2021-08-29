Madhya Pradesh: Street play staged under Azaadi ka Amrit Mahotsav

Alirajpur (Madhya Pradesh): The information on the importance of freedom, social issues, cleanliness and to ward off Covid-19 is being shared with through street plays to celebrate 75 years of Independence under Azaadi ka Amrit Mahotsav.

The Indian sports ministry and Nehru Youth Centre Organisation Youth Programs organised a play staged by Hindu Valmiki Nukkad Natak Dal on Friday. The street play was staged at Alirajpur Bus Stand, Chandra Shekhar Azad Nagar, premises of Janpad Panchayat among places.

Nehru Youth Centre Organisation district coordinator of Jhabua Alirajpur Preeti Panghal said that various programs are being conducted in Alirajpur district under Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.

Published on: Sunday,August 29, 2021, 01:03 AM IST