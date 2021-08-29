Madhya Pradesh Audyogik Kendra Vikas Nigam MD inspects multi-product industrial area

Jaora (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Audyogik Kendra Vikas Nigam (MPAKVN) managing director John Kingsley inspected the newly launched multi-product industrial area here on the Sugar Mill premises on Friday afternoon.

He held discussion with the investors and assured them that the industrial area will be developed at the cost of Rs 38 crore in one and half year.

Four-lane or two-lane road connectivity is also being planned to this industrial area. Until new connectivity is available, the entry will be only from the Sugar Mill Gate of the existing railway gate intersection.

Recently, the investors here have given a memorandum to the MLA Dr Rajendra Pandey, demanding relaxation and amendment in the rules of allotment and setting up of industries.

Pandey had spoken to MD on the phonem, following which, while heading to Mandsaur on Friday Kingsley visited the project and met the industrialists. He also held discussions about the land from SDM Himanshu Prajapati, MPAKVN’s executive engineer Shailendra Jain.

Investors also met

During the inspection, investors those who purchased plot here met MD Kingsley at Circuit House. Advocate Yash Jain, Ankur Jain, Manoj Mehta, Umesh Sharma were part of the delegation. They demanded that arrangements should be made to offer plots in installments and to provide for transfer of land.

MD said that there a uniform policy will be adopted across the state. There are already rules for transfer of land under certain conditions and provisions. What else can be done to improve things- will be considered, he said.

Advocate Jain said that entry from the existing gate proposed by the MD is not a proper option as there will be risk of accidents due to movement of heavy vehicles from the residential area. MD has shared the numbers of some officers who will be in touch with the investors.

ALSO READ Madhya Pradesh: CM names Medical College after late Nandu Bhaiya

Published on: Sunday,August 29, 2021, 12:58 AM IST