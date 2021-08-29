Madhya Pradesh: CM names Medical College after late Nandu Bhaiya

Khandwa (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Saturday christened Government Medical College (GMC) in Khandwa after ex-MP of Khandwa, late Nandkumar Singh Chouhan here during a programme organised in Khandwa.

Bhoomi pujan of 1,200 litre per minute (LPM) capacity oxygen plant constructed at a cost of Rs 1.19 crore and another 1,000 LPM capacity oxygen plant to be built at a cost of Rs 1.10 crore was performed on the Medical College campus.

Addressing the programme Chief Minister Chouhan said that today our beloved Nandu bhaiya is being missed. The first programme under the Sambal Yojana was held in his presence in Khargone. Chouhan was a remarkable leader, who left us suddenly, CM added.

CM also inaugurated the Pediatric Intensive Care Unit (PICU) in B-Block of the Medical College.

Chief Minister Chouhan also visited the Covid Vaccination Center set up in B-Block of Medical College.

CM Chouhan also presented compassionate appointment letters to the children of teachers who died due to Covid-19. He announced that a grand program would be organised at the birthplace of Tantya Mama on 75th anniversary of Independence. He said that it is our duty to worship the brave martyrs.

Chouhan said that with construction of new pipeline and Ring Road Khandwa will become a state-of-the-art city.

He told that the Crisis Management Committee to work continuously to ward off the third wave.

He said that till now 70 % vaccination has been done in Khandwa. We should resolve to ensure that remaining 30 % are also vaccinated by September.

During the programme, 1,29, 292 beneficiaries received funds under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Urban).

Bhoomi-pujan was also performed for the construction of houses for 50 thousand 253 beneficiaries of the scheme.

Forest minister Dr Vijay Shah, Culture and Khandwa district in-charge minister Usha Thakur along with public representatives and officials were present.

Published on: Sunday,August 29, 2021, 12:53 AM IST