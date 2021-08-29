Madhya Pradesh: Floral tributes paid to departed soldier

Pipliyamandi (Madhya Pradesh): Soldier Bhagwan Singh, 27, serving in Indian Army who passed away on Thursday night in a road accident in Ninora, was paid floral tributes by the people here on Friday.

On Friday, the mortal remains of the soldier were brought to the village, where hundreds of people present bade him the final farewell. Congress leader Parshuram Sisodia, Malhargarh Block Congress president Anil Sharma, Mukesh Nidar, Kishore Uniara and others paid floral tributes to soldier Bhagwan Singh. On behalf of the administration, tehsildar Vandana Harit, police station incharge OP Tantwar, patwari Digvijaya Singh and others also paid floral tributes.

Dr Anil Jain, Jagdish Dhangar, Ramprashad Farkya, Bhavar Rathore, Satyanarayan Rathore and others were present.

Published on: Sunday,August 29, 2021, 12:40 AM IST