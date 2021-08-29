Madhya Pradesh: 33 get second, 20 get third installment of PM Awas Yojana in Sanawad

Sanawad (Madhya Pradesh): As many 33 beneficiaries got second installment of Rs 1 lakh each and 20 beneficiaries from Sanawad received the third instalment of Rs 50,000 each during the state-level programme organised under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana.

The program was broadcast live in the municipal council hall. On this occasion, CMO Balram Bhure shared information about the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana. The chief guest of the program was ex-MLA Hitendra Singh Solanki, special guest Prabhat Upadhyay gave information about the public welfare schemes of the government. Rajesh Soni conducted the program. During this, BJP leaders Shyam Purohit, Sanjay Rathore and others were present.

Published on: Sunday,August 29, 2021, 12:34 AM IST