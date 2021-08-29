Madhya Pradesh: 192 get second instalment under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana

Meghnagar (Madhya Pradesh): As many 192 beneficiaries out of total 400 from Meghnagar received the second instalment under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana. In a program organised at Khandwa, where chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan transferred the amount to the beneficiaries through a single click. During this, the chief minister also held discussions with the beneficiaries of many municipal bodies.

Under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, a total of 400 beneficiaries were selected for the scheme in Meghnagar, out of which work of house of 192 beneficiaries have reached half way stage. For further construction, the beneficiaries were demanding the second installment of the scheme from the government for a long time. Many beneficiaries also raised loan from market to continue with their construction work, but now they will able to repay this loan.

Chief municipal officer Vikas Davar told that under the scheme, the second instalment was transferred to their bank accounts through a single click on Saturday and the remaining 200 houses under construction have already been given the second instalment of the scheme.

Council engineer Sanjay Gupta has appealed to the beneficiaries to start the construction so that they could get their second instalment at the earliest.

BJP district president Laxman Singh Nayak along with BJP leaders, sub-divisional officer (Revenue), administrator Anil Bhana, former president Jyoti Bamnia, BJP district general secretary Gaurav Khadelwal and others were present during the programme.

Published on: Sunday,August 29, 2021, 12:29 AM IST