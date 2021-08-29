Madhya Pradesh: 147 beneficiaries receive third instalment of PM Awas Yojana

Kukshi (Madhya Pradesh): Here in Kukshi, as many 147 beneficiaries received the third instalment under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana during a programme organised at Kukshi municipal council premises.

The program was inaugurated by the chief guest and public representatives by garlanding the picture of Godess Saraswati and lighting of a lamp. Rameshchandraji Dhadiwal, ex-district president, BJP, Lokesh Chauhan, municipal board president addressed the beneficiaries.

Municipal council president Mukam Singh Kirade, ex-councilors Vijay Gupta, Rekha Praful Jain, Tejubai-Babulal Kag and others were present.

The program was conducted by the chief municipal officer Kailashchandra Karma and delivered vote of thanks as well.

