Madhya Pradesh: 95 beneficiaries get Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana funds

Khetia (Madhya Pradesh): As many 95 beneficiaries under Khetia panchayat have been benefited under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana during a programme organised in presence of Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Cabinet minister Bhupendra Singh.

The main programme was held in Khandwa and with a click of a button the CM transferred the instalments to the beneficiaries of PMAY across the state.

Chief municipal officer Yashwant Shukla said that a programme was organised in Nagar Panchayat Khetiya where the beneficiaries and and public representatives performed the bhoomi pujan of the house construction work at various places in the village.

The beneficiaries expressed their happiness and gratitude towards the prime minister and the chief minister.

Panchayat president Chandanbai Bagul, vice president Pradeep Nikum, councilors, BJP mandal president Kamlesh Rajput, additional tehsildar Hukum Singh Ningwal and others were present.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Sunday,August 29, 2021, 12:20 AM IST