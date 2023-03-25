 Madhya Pradesh: Making Ward 9 of Pipalrawan 'Aatmanirbhar '
Under this initiative, efforts are being made to reduce waste generation and manage the waste within the ward.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Saturday, March 25, 2023, 11:13 PM IST
Pipalrawan (Madhya Pradesh): Animesh Samajik Nyay Evam Uthan Samiti and cleanliness brand ambassador Mahadev Prasad Nahar have been empanelled by Pipalrawan municipality for creating awareness on solid and wet waste management. The municipality has also assigned both of them with the task of making Ward No 9 an ‘Aatmanirbhar ward’.

The residents were advised to process 100% wet waste within the ward. The women were actively involved so as to make the ward self-sufficient in terms of wet waste management. They were advised to make composting from wet waste and use it in the garden after making manure. Along with this, the cleanliness brand ambassador also administered an oath to ward residents to keep the ward clean. These activities were done under the guidance of council president Madam Kavita Sharma, vice president Rajendra Nahar and CMO NS Pandey.

Former MLA Rajendra Verma visits Bhaurasa

Former MLA Rajendra Verma of Bhaurasa and Kulala visited city on Saturday. Initially, he formed a committee under the booth expansion campaign at booth number 200 and later felicitated doctors who delivered excellent services in times of Covi-19 in Bhaurasa. Verma also expressed condolences to the family members of victims of Kulala tragedy. General secretary Sanjay Yadav, former mandal president Aram Singh Thakur, Kisan Morcha mandal president Kailash Yadav and others also accompanied him.

Madhya Pradesh: Gangaur Mahotsav ends on a religious note in Pipalrawan
