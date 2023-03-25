Madhya Pradesh: Gangaur Mahotsav ends on a religious note in Pipalrawan

Pipalrawan (Madhya Pradesh): Gangaur Puja organised on Tritiya of Shukla Paksha in the Hindu month of Chaitra concluded with a grand Gangaur Bana (procession) in Bhaurasa of Pipalrawan. This procession was organised by Maheshwari Samaj women from Maheshwari Dharamshala to Bajaj house and back to Dharamshala.

The Gangaur Mahotsav is celebrated across the country with devotion and enthusiasm. This festival is all about honouring Goddess Gauri - Lord Shiva and celebrating marriage and love. Both married and unmarried women take part in the festivities with enthusiasm. Married women pray for growth and well-being of their husbands while unmarried women urge Goddesses to find them a better half.

The tradition behind this festival is extreme devotion and dedication shown by Goddess Gauri to win Lord Shiva’s love. Seeing her affection towards him, Shiva got fascinated and married Gauri. Entire Bhaurasa was also drowned in the devotion of the Goddess for last 16 days and the festival finally concluded.

