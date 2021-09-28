Madhya Pradesh: 'Make Your Heart Smile' for healthy heart, says Dr Rawat

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): As part of pre-celebrations to mark World Heart Day, ‘Make Your Heart Smile’ seminar was organised by Create Stories Social Welfare Society where cardiologist and lifestyle guide Dr Bharat Rawat chatted about how we can use social media to keep our heart safe.

World Heart Day informs people around the globe that cardiovascular (CVD) diseases, including heart disease and stroke, is the world's leading cause of death claiming 18.6 million lives each year, and highlights the actions that individuals can take to prevent and control CVD.

“Social media is definitely a powerful media, cheap and easily accessible and we can create a lot of awareness by using it,” Dr Rawat said. He added that overuse of social media can also lead to addiction and we can also get wrong information through this medium.

“Do not try to make social media, digital media or search engine your doctor, sometimes it can also give wrong information and can cause stress or anxiety,” Dr Rawat said.

He suggested using social media for sharing happiness, achievements or any good message with the people i.e. share such activities that people can either get inspiration or motivation.

“When you listen to your heart, your heart is safe and happy, but when you listen to others and ignore your heart, you will face anxiety,” Dr Rawat said. He added heart demands people to laugh, walk and do regular pranayama.

“We often ignore the importance of our mental health, which is a major cause for all heart diseases, so follow a healthy lifestyle and do whatever makes your heart smile!” Dr Rawat said.

Published on: Tuesday, September 28, 2021, 01:17 AM IST