Madhya Pradesh: Mahidpur MLA Bose Raises Farmers' Cause In Assembly

Mahidpur (Madhya Pradesh): Farmers from the Mahidpur assembly constituency have been struggling owing to the non-disbursement of insurance compensation and relief for the crop losses they experienced.

The issue was raised by MLA Dinesh Jain Bose during the question hour in the state assembly, shedding light on the plight of farmers who have reportedly not received the promised funds.

BJP led state government had pledged an insurance sum of Rs 256 crore to farmers across 249 villages in the Mahidpur. However, farmers have alleged discrepancies in the distribution of funds.

Initially, state government promised swift deposits of the insurance amount with the distribution of certificates to some farmers. However, these promises seem to have fallen short of reality.

MLA highlighted the apparent fraud and misguidance faced by farmers in the Mahidpur assembly constituency. Farmers have been cheated in the name of relief and insurance amounts of Rs 256 crore.

Former Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan had assured during an election meeting that the insurance amounts would be swiftly disbursed to farmers post the removal of the code of conduct.

MLA Bose's private secretary Raja Sen provided this information.