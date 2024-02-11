Madhya Pradesh: Mahidpur Civil Hospital Reels Under Staff Shortage | FP Photo

Mahidpur (Madhya Pradesh): Mahidpur's recently constructed government hospital, boasting 50 beds and built for Rs 10 crore, faces significant challenges due to staffing shortages and lack of specialists. Despite efforts to enhance healthcare accessibility, the absence of experts hampers its effectiveness. Originally established as the Civil Hospital during the Holkar era, this was the main medical facility that served 227 villages, besides the city.

However, the burgeoning population and increased health awareness led to the emergence of private hospitals in urban and rural areas. While these private facilities cater to minor ailments, reliance on government hospitals for major treatments like surgeries and maternity cases persists.

Recognising the growing demand, efforts were made to upgrade the existing 30-bed hospital to accommodate 50 beds, culminating in the inauguration by the then higher education minister and current Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, before the state elections in 2023. Despite the completion of the new hospital, it struggles to meet expectations due to staffing deficiencies.

With only four doctors instead of six, the hospital operates below capacity, leading to delays in treatment and referrals for serious cases. The absence of permanent specialists and nursing staff further exacerbates the situation.

To address these challenges, it is imperative to construct residences for doctors and nursing staff within the hospital premises, ensuring prompt availability of medical care during emergencies. Furthermore, recruiting specialist doctors and additional staff in line with the hospital's capacity is essential to maximise its potential and provide quality healthcare to the community.