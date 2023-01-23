Madhya Pradesh: Maheshwar engulfed in Khelo India Youth Games spirit in Khargone

FP Photo |

Khargone (Madhya Pradesh): The spirit of Khelo India Youth Games 2022 Madhya Pradesh has engulfed the Maheshwar as the town situated on the banks of river Narmada is all set to host water sports events next month. District sports officer Pavi Dubey said that, under Khelo India, a water sports event named Canoe Slalom will be organised in boy and girl categories from February 6 to 7 in Maheshwar which is famous for its very beautiful ghats and gorgeous Maheshwari sarees.

She added Canoe slalom (previously known as whitewater slalom) is a competitive sport with the aim to navigate a decked canoe or kayak through a course of hanging downstream or upstream gates on river rapids in the fastest time possible. 'Khelo India 2022 aims to win as many gold medals as possible with an eye on the 2024 Olympics to be held in Paris', said Dubey. Notably, for the first-time water sports events have been included in Khelo India.

In this, Canoe Slalom and Kayaking are two important sports which have become popular nowadays. The excitement level in the upcoming sixth Khelo India, a sports Mahakumbh, will increase manifold as the organising committee has decided to include them. As many as 27 different sports competitions will be held in eight districts of the state from January 30 to February 11.

