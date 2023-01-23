e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMadhya Pradesh: Maheshwar engulfed in Khelo India Youth Games spirit in Khargone

Madhya Pradesh: Maheshwar engulfed in Khelo India Youth Games spirit in Khargone

Under Khelo India, a water sports event named Canoe Slalom will be organised in boy and girl categories from February 6 to 7 in Maheshwar

FP News ServiceUpdated: Monday, January 23, 2023, 12:22 AM IST
article-image
FP Photo |
Follow us on

Khargone (Madhya Pradesh): The spirit of Khelo India Youth Games 2022 Madhya Pradesh has engulfed the Maheshwar as the town situated on the banks of river Narmada is all set to host water sports events next month. District sports officer Pavi Dubey said that, under Khelo India, a water sports event named Canoe Slalom will be organised in boy and girl categories from February 6 to 7 in Maheshwar which is famous for its very beautiful ghats and gorgeous Maheshwari sarees.

She added Canoe slalom (previously known as whitewater slalom) is a competitive sport with the aim to navigate a decked canoe or kayak through a course of hanging downstream or upstream gates on river rapids in the fastest time possible. 'Khelo India 2022 aims to win as many gold medals as possible with an eye on the 2024 Olympics to be held in Paris', said Dubey. Notably, for the first-time water sports events have been included in Khelo India.

In this, Canoe Slalom and Kayaking are two important sports which have become popular nowadays. The excitement level in the upcoming sixth Khelo India, a sports Mahakumbh, will increase manifold as the organising committee has decided to include them. As many as 27 different sports competitions will be held in eight districts of the state from January 30 to February 11.  

Read Also
Madhya Pradesh: Barwani social group demands rail facilities in Barwani, Khargone
article-image

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Madhya Pradesh: Vehicle carrying eight cattle illegally seized, driver held in Soyatkalan

Madhya Pradesh: Vehicle carrying eight cattle illegally seized, driver held in Soyatkalan

Madhya Pradesh: Forest officials seize large quantity of wood, illegal planer machines in Sendhwa

Madhya Pradesh: Forest officials seize large quantity of wood, illegal planer machines in Sendhwa

Madhya Pradesh: Students take pledge to protect wildlife, forest at Anubhuti Camp in Mundi

Madhya Pradesh: Students take pledge to protect wildlife, forest at Anubhuti Camp in Mundi

Madhya Pradesh: Sickle cell anemia camp held at SL Memorial School in Guna

Madhya Pradesh: Sickle cell anemia camp held at SL Memorial School in Guna

Madhya Pradesh: MLA lays foundation stone of works worth Rs 4.40 crore in Sanawad

Madhya Pradesh: MLA lays foundation stone of works worth Rs 4.40 crore in Sanawad