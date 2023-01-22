e-Paper Get App
Madhya Pradesh: Barwani social group demands rail facilities in Barwani, Khargone

Activists also met another Gujarat MP Gitaben Rathwa at the local circuit house and plead to redress their problem as soon as possible

Updated: Sunday, January 22, 2023, 01:47 AM IST
article-image
Representative Image | Pixabay
Barwani (Madhya Pradesh): A delegation of Barwani social group submitted a memorandum to Gujarat MP and former state railway minister Naranbhai J Rathwa, demanding the provision of train services in tribal-dominated areas of Nimar like Barwani and Khargone.

Members asked for a railway line that will join Barwani and Khargone with Alirajpur. For this, Tapti Narmada Railway Line Committee members and social activists from Alirajpur also accompanied them. They said this line will also connect four states including Maharashtra, MP, Gujarat and Rajasthan with each other. As per Tapti Committee member Damodar Agarwal, poor rail connectivity has severely impacted tourism and trade of these areas. Also, locals are facing major travelling issues.

Activists also met another Gujarat MP Gitaben Rathwa at the local circuit house and plead to redress their problem as soon as possible. MP Gitaben assured members that she will do everything possible for the progress and prosperity of Nimar. Regarding this, she will shortly convene a meeting with the Union minister of railways. Rajesh Rathod, Khurshid Dewan, Krishna Kant and other social workers were also present.

