Madhya Pradesh: 73.62% average voting in 7 urban bodies of Barwani district

Barwani (Madhya Pardesh): Barwani district witnessed an average 73.62 per cent voting in seven urban bodies that went to polls here on Friday.

Among those who voted, the percentage of women was 76.25 and that of men was 71.36.

Among the seven urban bodies of the district, the maximum turnout was 80.11 per cent in the Rajpur municipal body, followed by 77.38 per cent polling in Palsud, 75.93 per cent in Anjad, 74.26 per cent in Khetiya, 72.41 per cent in Pansemal, 69.04 per cent in Barwani and 66.23 per cent in Sendhwa.

According to the data, a total of 29,886 voters exercised their franchise in Barwani municipality. In which 15m223 men and 14,663 women exercised their franchise. Barwani recorded an average polling of 69.04 per cent in which 71.38 per cent men and 66.77 per cent women exercised their franchise.

