Madhya Pradesh: CM addresses public meet in Barwani

Barwani (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and BJP state president Vishnu Datt Sharma addressed a public meeting here in Barwani on Saturday. While addressing the occasion, Sharma recounted BJP government’s achievements and development done in the state.

Sharma expressed confidence that the BJP will win Barwani local body election, while state animal husbandry minister and Barwani MLA Premsingh Patel sought public support. Shivraj addressed the meeting in Barwani and met leprosy patients in Ashagram. In the election meeting here, the Chief Minister said that industrialists announced investment worth crores in the summit held in Indore. This will provide employment to lakhs of youths.

Chouhan also launched a sharp attack on the Congress saying that the party must apologise to the people of Barwani. The roads were not built here. Roads have potholes. The entire road has been dug up for sewerage. Money was sent from the state for sewerage but it did not work. Former CM Kamal Nath should also apologise for stopping the schemes meant for the poor. Farmers were cheated of loan waiver. Nath made the youth unemployed and took back laptops from them.

