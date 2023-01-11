Madhya Pradesh: A rare case of conjoined twins reported in Barwani district

Representative picture |

Barwani (Madhya Pradesh): A very rare case of conjoined twins was reported in Barwani district of Madhya Pradesh where a woman delivered conjoined twins (girls) at the district hospital on Monday night.

The doctor who did the delivery says that he saw such twins for the first time in his career. This is the first such case reported in the district as well. The girls were referred to Indore after having difficulty in breathing.

Anita, wife of Ashu, a resident of Rehgun village, about seven kilometres away from the district headquarters delivered both the child at 12.09 am on Monday. The couple used to work in Gujarat and had come to their native village for delivery.

Anita's relatives took her to the primary health centre after she felt labour pain at the night. Since the matter was serious, doctors referred her to Barwani district. Here the doctor got the delivery done through the operation.

The weight of the girls is 3.6 kg

According to Dr Manoj Khanna, civil surgeon of the district hospital said that this is the first case of birth of conjoined twins in Barwani district. The twin girls who are born are joined together only at the chest, while their arms, legs and head are separated. According to the doctors, the weight of both the twin girls at the time of birth was around 3.6 kilograms and they were referred to Indore after they had difficulty in breathing.

Both can be separated by operation

Dr Roop Singh Bhadale of Special Newborn Care Units (SNCU) told that this is one of a very rare cases. In which 2 children remain connected. There is little hope of their survival. Their bodies remain connected. Their fused bodies can be separated by an operation.

A similar case came to the fore in Betul in 2011

On July 1, 2011, one Maya, wife of Hariram Yadav of Chudia village in Betul district delivered two such girls. The poor parents returned home by handing over the girl child to the hospital after writing it on a Rs 100 stamp only. Later the baby girls were named Stuti and Aradhana. Both were separated after a complicated operation on June 21, 2012. A team of about 15 doctors from Australia and India had operated at Padhar Hospital in Betul district. The Chief Minister had announced to bear the cost of the operation. On July 6, 2012, one of these girls died of cardiac arrest.

