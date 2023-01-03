Madhya Pradesh: SDM provides succour to harassed kids in Barwani

Barwani (Madhya Pradesh): On Tuesday, SDM Ghanshyam Dhangar of Barwani district protected children from being harassed by their uncle and provided them their rights in ancestral property. On December 18, victim Leena Gurjar was murdered by her husband for doubt in her character in Kundan Nagar Barwani district. Based on the children's statement the accused was sent to prison. After this, police officer Deepak Kumar Shukla interrogated the children and assured them of proper security.

According to SDM Ghanshyam Dhangar, the accused brother started harassing the children after their accused father was sent to jail. Then after being troubled, the children reached Barwani SDM Ghanshyam Dhangar and pleaded for help from the police.

After which on Tuesday, SDM Ghanshyam Dhangar convinced the accused brother and filed written documents to provide children their rights in the ancestral property. The children paid their gratitude to the SDM.

