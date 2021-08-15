Madhya Pradesh: Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College gets new machine for sero-survey sample testing

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A new machine installed in Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College for having antibodies test of COVID-19 via superior kits in its virology laboratory.

Currently, the medical college executes antibody tests in its blood bank with the help of a basic testing kit. Now, a machine worth crores was installed in the virology laboratory of the college on Saturday. A private company has installed the machine on a memorandum of understanding.

After the installation of the machine, there is no need to send the sample to the National Centre for Disease Control for testing. MGMMC Dean Dr Sanjay Dixit said that the testing of samples would be done from next week.

Around 2003 samples of kids aged below the age of 18 were collected by the medical college authorities. These samples have been collected from 25 wards of the district under sero-survey to know the prevalence of Covid-19 infection in them.

At the same time, according to a daily area-wise analysis the district reported a decline in areas with new infections of Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours.

Published on: Sunday,August 15, 2021, 09:03 PM IST