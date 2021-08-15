Covid

Madhya Pradesh: 16 new cases add to state Covid tally

// Positivity rate has climbed to 0.02 per cent.

Covid

Balaghat

Chhattarpur

Bhopal: State reported a sudden rise in Covid positive cases, once again, on Saturday registering 16 cases. Bhopal reported 5 Covid cases while Balaghat reported 3 cases and Gwalior and Jabalpur contributed two cases each to the tally. Indore and Ratlam contributed one case each. Positivity rate has climbed to 0.02 per cent. Besides, the state reported 8,38,221 vaccination taking the overall vaccination tally to 3,76,97,430. First dose tally went to 3,16,08,958 and second dose tally went to 60,88,472. Inoculation was held at 5,136 vaccination centres. Indore led with 60,793 vaccinations followed by Balaghat and Chhindwara which reported 32,143 and 32,117 respectively. Jabalpur reported 27,748 vaccinations while Gwalior and Sehore reported 20,711 and 20, 167 respectively and Bhopal reported 19,635 vaccinations. Sagar reported 29,162 vaccinations while Chhattarpur reported 28,375 vaccinations and Hoshangabad reported 29,586 vaccinations. Seoni reported 23,425 vaccinations. Narsinghpur reported 26,681. Raisen reported 17,438 vaccinations and Vidisha reported 14,827 vaccinations.

Sheopur reported 2,587 which is the lowest vaccination in the state while Jhabua reported 2,784 vaccinations Alirajpur reported 3,302 vaccinations. Shahdol reported 3,174 vaccinations.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Sunday,August 15, 2021, 12:03 AM IST