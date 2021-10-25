Madhya Pradesh: Maha Vaccination Drive for completion of second dose

Sardarpur (Madhya Pradesh): A 'Maha Vaccination Drive' is underway from October 23 for the completion of second dose of vaccination across the Sardarpur Tehsil in Dhar district.

SDM Bondar Singh Kalesh chaired a meet of Block-level Crisis Management group on Monday with thin attendance of members. He briefed about covid management in the area and told that the MLA, Other health officials, crisis management committees among others would visit immunisation centres.

Seven control rooms will be set and other promotional activities like songs and posters will also be undertaken.

SDM said that collective will of the people manifested through Jan Bhagidari, will made this momentous feat possible.

SDOP RS Meda, Tehsildar Adarsh Sharma, CBMO Community Based Officer Sheela Mujalda, City Council Rajgarh CMO Chief Medical Officer Devbala Piplonia, Municipal Council Sardarpur CMO Chandrakant Jain, Women Child Development Project Officer Kamal Singh Nigwal were present.

Published on: Monday, October 25, 2021, 01:31 AM IST