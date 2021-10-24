e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Sunday, October 24, 2021, 03:25 PM IST

Madhya Pradesh: UP Chief Minister Yogi Yadityanath’s look-alike draws attention of crowd in Khandwa Lok Sabha

Khandwa (Madhya Pradesh): A lookalike of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is drawing attention of locals during the campaigning in Khandwa Lok Sabha by-elections.

Vijendranath, a resident of Indore, has been garnering the support of voters in favour of BJP candidates. He has been visiting villages and attending public gatherings in Khandwa Lok Sabha for the past two weeks.

On Sunday, he shared dais with senior BJP leader Kailash Vijayavargia during a public gathering in Khargone.

BJP leaders said that Vijendranath’s presence in the public rally fascinated the BJP workers and supporters. The BJP workers and supporters can be seen taking selfies with Vijendranath and also touching his feet.

“I have been supporting the BJP since 2017. I meet the people and seek support for the BJP. I am lucky that I look like Yogi Yadityanath. I also belong to the Nath sect. I am a follower of Yogi ji. Whenever people call me yogi Yadityanath, I feel happy,” Vijendranath told journalists.

Published on: Sunday, October 24, 2021, 03:25 PM IST
