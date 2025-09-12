 Madhya Pradesh: L&T Bus Tramples Three Workers, One Killed, Two Injured; Angry Villagers Torched Bus, Blocked Road
Madhya Pradesh: L&T Bus Tramples Three Workers, One Killed, Two Injured; Angry Villagers Torched Bus, Blocked Road

Company assures ₹45 lakh compensation to kin of deceased and to bear the medical expenses of the injured

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Friday, September 12, 2025, 12:24 AM IST
article-image
Madhya Pradesh: L&T Bus Tramples Three Workers, One Killed, Two Injured; Angry Villagers Torched Bus, Blocked Road | FP Photo

Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh): One person was killed and two were injured when a bus belonging to the L&T Company ran over them in Khimla village under Rampura police station.

As per reports, the victims, Lachhuram Rawat (28), Govind Rawat (27) and Anil Meena (18), on a motorcycle, were headed to work when they were hit by the bus around 8:30 am on Thursday.

Lachhuram died on the spot, while Govind was referred to Neemuch in a critical condition. Anil was discharged after receiving first aid.

The incident triggered intense outrage among villagers and the workers’ families. Irked villagers protested outside the L&T plant and blocking the road.

The situation escalated quickly as the enraged crowd torched the company bus involved in the accident. The vehicle was completely gutted by the time police and administration arrived the accident spot.

article-image

The angry family members of the deceased and the protesting crowd have demanded compensation of Rs 1 crore, a job for one member of the family, and adequate relief amount for the injured. The protesters are not ready to leave the spot until the administration meets their demands.

Local Congress leader Raju Garasiya criticised the company and called it a case of gross negligence by the company. He said, “When a worker is crushed by a company's vehicle, it’s not just an accident — it’s a matter of responsibility.”

Manasa SDM Kiran Anjana, SDOP Shabera Ansari, police station in-charge Manasa and all senior officials placated the situation and the blockage was lifted.

