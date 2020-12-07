Madhya Pradesh: Long-pending demand for police post at Jaam Darwaza near Indore gains strength as mishaps rise

Mandleshwar: Travelling from Mandleshwar to Jaam village through Jaam Gate fascinates every nature lover. Located on Mhow-Mandleshwar highway, Jaam Darwaza is located along a forest-covered valley situated 55 kilometres from Indore. But a recent selfie accident on November 5 that claimed a woman's life and frequent loots occurring along the stretch have strengthened villagers’ long-pending demand for a police check post near Jaam Gate.

From Mandleshwar to Jaam Darwaza (Gate), the area falls under Mandleshwar police station and ​​Bargonda police outpost. The distance between Mandleshwar police station and Bargonda police check post is about 30 kilometres. Villagers claim that place where selfie incident took place in November is situated about 30 kilometres from Mandleshwar police station. Though a temporary police outpost exists at the bottom of valley, police face problems as the road along the valley is spiral and it's tough for them to keep eye on every corner.