Madhya Pradesh: Mandleshwar blind murder case cracked, 2 held

Mandleshwar: Cop claimed to have solved two-month old blind murder case of a milkman. He was found murderd on the outskirt of Mandleshwar town on April 12 late evening. Deceased later identified as Vinod Patidar, 32, a resident of Sulgaon village.
Police station in charge Sourabh Batham said that two accused identified as Anil Patidar and Rakesh Karma have been arrested.
Vinod was attacked from behind on his shoulder by the murderer. Upon reaching the scene, the police was informed that his family was searching for Vinod since 8 am in the morning. The police also found his bike, which was had stains of blood. Preliminary investigation revealed that Vinod possibly hit with a rod while attempting to save self from the assailants. A blood stained piece of wood was found beside his body.
During the probe police zeroed their investigation on two persons: Anil and Rakesh. It came to fore that the deceased had an illicit relationship with one village woman as well as some financial dispute with accused duo. On April 12, accused attacked and murdered him.
Accusing local police of taking investigation lightly, villagers claimed that it was open and shut case for local police, but even after that investigation team led by police station in charge Batham himself took two-month to crack murder case.
Villagers claimed that whenever they raised the issue police used the lockdown as an excuse to cover-up their inability. Recently, sub-divisional officer – police (SDOP) Maansingh Thakur handed over investigation to sub-inspector Praveen Singh Thakur and within a week real culprit are behind the bars.