Madhya Pradesh: Mandleshwar blind murder case cracked, 2 held

Mandleshwar: Cop claimed to have solved two-month old blind murder case of a milkman. He was found murderd on the outskirt of Mandleshwar town on April 12 late evening. Deceased later identified as Vinod Patidar, 32, a resident of Sulgaon village.

Police station in charge Sourabh Batham said that two accused identified as Anil Patidar and Rakesh Karma have been arrested.

Vinod was attacked from behind on his shoulder by the murderer. Upon reaching the scene, the police was informed that his family was searching for Vinod since 8 am in the morning. The police also found his bike, which was had stains of blood. Preliminary investigation revealed that Vinod possibly hit with a rod while attempting to save self from the assailants. A blood stained piece of wood was found beside his body.