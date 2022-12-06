Madhya Pradesh: Lokayukta police files charge sheet against two in Khandwa

Representational Image |

Khandwa (Madhya Pradesh): Indore Lokayukta police on Tuesday produced chargesheet against accused Gyaneshwar Tambe, assistant sub-inspector police station, Naya Harsud district, Khandwa before Special Court judge Sudhir Kumar Chaudhary in Khandwa. Earlier, Tambe was booked under relevant sections of Prevention Of Corruption Act 2018. After producing the chargesheet, the accused was released by the court on a surety bond of Rs 25,000. Court set next hearing on January 7, 2023. An another case, Lokayukta police produced chargesheet against accused Kailashchand Dangi, then posted at Kakada police out-post under Maheshwar police station in Khargone district before the Special Court of judge Sanjeev Kumar Gupta here in Mandleshwar. Dangi was booked under relevant sections of prevention of corruption act 2018 and was released surety bond of Rs 50,000.