Madhya Pradesh: Bharat Jodo Yatra; FIR against Cong leaders for raising pro Pak slogans in Khandwa

FP Photo

Khandwa (Madhya Pradesh): Crime branch police here have registered a case against two Congress leaders for raising pro-Pakistan slogans during Bharat Jodo Yatra in Khandwa district.

A complaint was filed by BJP leader Pankaj Chaturvedi and few others that alleged slogan was repeated in two villages in Khandwa district during the Yatra. He also stated that the video was shared by Congress media incharge Piyush Babale and Abhay Tiwari, which is objectionable.

Earlier, an FIR has been registered in Chhattisgarh against state BJP media incharge Lokendra Parashar for posting a doctored video in which slogan - Pakistan Zindabad - was raised during Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra. A case was registered against BJP leader Lokendra Parashar under sections 153(A), 504, 505(1), 505(2), 120B of IPC.