e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMadhya Pradesh: Bharat Jodo Yatra; FIR against Cong leaders for raising pro Pak slogans in Khandwa

Madhya Pradesh: Bharat Jodo Yatra; FIR against Cong leaders for raising pro Pak slogans in Khandwa

A complaint was filed by BJP leader Pankaj Chaturvedi and few others that alleged slogan was repeated in two villages in Khandwa district during the Yatra.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, November 28, 2022, 02:07 AM IST
article-image
FP Photo
Follow us on

Khandwa (Madhya Pradesh): Crime branch police here have registered a case against two Congress leaders for raising pro-Pakistan slogans during Bharat Jodo Yatra in Khandwa district.

A complaint was filed by BJP leader Pankaj Chaturvedi and few others that alleged slogan was repeated in two villages in Khandwa district during the Yatra. He also stated that the video was shared by Congress media incharge Piyush Babale and Abhay Tiwari, which is objectionable.

Earlier, an FIR has been registered in Chhattisgarh against state BJP media incharge Lokendra Parashar for posting a doctored video in which slogan - Pakistan Zindabad - was raised during Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra. A case was registered against BJP leader Lokendra Parashar under sections 153(A), 504, 505(1), 505(2), 120B of IPC.

Read Also
Khandwa: Priyanka joins Yatra; village woman asks Rahul to announce farm loan waiver
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Madhya Pradesh: Political decisions should be sensible: Prahlad Patel

Madhya Pradesh: Political decisions should be sensible: Prahlad Patel

Madhya Pradesh: Wages of porters in Mandi increased

Madhya Pradesh: Wages of porters in Mandi increased

Madhya Pradesh: Four get life term for raping minor

Madhya Pradesh: Four get life term for raping minor

Madhya Pradesh: BJP holds day-long training session in Sironj

Madhya Pradesh: BJP holds day-long training session in Sironj

Madhya Pradesh: Men’s tennis final match remains exciting

Madhya Pradesh: Men’s tennis final match remains exciting