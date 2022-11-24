Khandwa: Priyanka joins Yatra; village woman asks Rahul to announce farm loan waiver

Representative Image

Khandwa (Madhya Pradesh): Congress general secretary in-charge of Uttar Pradesh Priyanka Gandhi Vadra along with her husband and son joined the Bharat Jodo Yatra led by her brother Rahul Gandhi on Thursday. During the foot march in Rustampur village of Khandwa district, a 63-year-old woman suggested to Rahul Gandhi that if he wants the Congress to come to power in MP, where the Assembly polls are due next year, he should announce the waiver of farmers' loans.

On the second day of the yatra's Madhya Pradesh leg, Rahul Gandhi started the foot march from Borgaon in Khandwa district after sunrise. Priyanka Gandhi, her husband Robert Vadra and son Rehan were seen matching steps with Rahul Gandhi for the first time since the yatra started on September 7 from Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu. Congress workers raised slogans in support of Rahul Gandhi and his sister and tried to come close to them, but police were seen making hectic efforts to prevent them from doing so. The Yatra, a mass contact initiative of the Congress, entered its 78th day on Thursday.

Anita Mahajan (63), hailing from a family of farmers in Rustampur, said, "I told Rahul that if he announces loan waiver for farmers, his party's government would surely be formed in the state." The woman also suggested to Rahul Gandhi to make efforts for a reduction in the prices of cooking gas and chemical fertilisers and a hike in the government's pension for widows. Meanwhile, on the second day of the yatra in MP on Thursday, Rahul Gandhi also tried his hands at the bow and arrow amid a group of tribals. He also made his sister Priyanka Gandhi, brother-in-law, nephew, Congress veteran Digvijaya Singh and other party leaders to give it a try. Police personnel on both sides of the road held ropes as part of the security for Rahul Gandhi.