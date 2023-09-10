Madhya Pradesh: Lok Adalat Resolves 46 Cases To Tune Of Rs 26.7L In Khetia | FP Photo

Khetia (Madhya Pradesh): A National Lok Adalat was conducted at the Khetia Court complex under the auspices of the National and District Legal Services Authorities.

The preparation was guided by district judge Anand Tiwari. The Lok Adalat resolved a total of 46 cases, benefiting 160 parties and settling an amount of Rs 26,69,514. Judge Ajay Uike, inaugurating the Lok Adalat, emphasised the importance of this legal platform in providing affordable and accessible justice to all.

Present at the event were prominent advocates such as Vikas Rao Shitole, Dinesh Joshi, Manoj Verma and representatives from various banks. The Lok Adalat saw a considerable turnout of parties, with numerous banks, the Nagar Panchayat Khetia and Pansemal setting up stalls.

The process of settlement through advocates continued throughout the morning and afternoon. During the Lok Adalat session, Judge Ajay Uike successfully mediated several disputes.

Notably, he reconciled the differences between Devyani and her husband, who had been living separately for about a year and a half. With the help of advocates, the couple agreed to reunite. Similar positive outcomes were achieved in other cases.

