Madhya Pradesh: Lockdown in Barwani, but not in adjoining Maharashtra side

KHETIA: Though lockdown announced by the Madhya Pradesh government ended on Monday morning, it has been extended till April 19 in Barwani. There is lockdown in Khetia town on the border of Maharashtra. However, lockdown announced by Nandurbar collector in adjoining town of Maharashtra ended on Monday, thus allowing shops to open till 1 pm.

Crowd was seen in the market of the area falling under Maharashtra due to Gudi-Padwa. Government liquor shops are closed, there are hardly any people in government office and the bank remained open for public.

118 new cases in Barwani district

BARWANI: In Barwani district, 118 people tested positive for Covid-19 as per medical bulletin released on Sunday late in the evening. Currently, 729 people are under treatment in hospitals. Barwani has recorded 4,483 corona patients out of them 3,718 have been discharged after recovery, while 36 people have succumbed to the virus.