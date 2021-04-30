Madhya Pradesh: Locals in Mahidpur organise yagna for welfare of people

Mahidpur: Locals in Bhimakheda village near Mahidpur organised a Yagna and worshipped Lord Hanuman for the welfare of people around the world. Youth leader of Lokesh Anderiya said villagers left their homes for the Yajna. Yagnacharya Sunil Sharma performed the ceremonial rituals. The entire village was showered with the holy water after the Maha Aarti. All the residents prayed for world peace and good health before returning to their homes in the evening.

Mahidpur logs 26 C+ cases

Mahidpur: As per the health bulletin released on Thursday, Mahidpur district registered 26 corona positive cases: 2 from town and 24 from rural areas. The townís tally reached 176 cases till date. The increase in the number of corona positive cases is a consequence of negligence of corona guidelines by the village residents in weddings and other ceremonies, claimed a official.